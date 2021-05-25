American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,870,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $176,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

