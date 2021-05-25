American International Group Inc. Has $215.25 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 264,358 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 1.33% of NetApp worth $215,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.