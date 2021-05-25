American International Group Inc. Sells 38,528 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $251,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $462.01 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

