American International Group Inc. Sells 81,056 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

