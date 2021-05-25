American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 275.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

