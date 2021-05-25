American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 8,690 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

