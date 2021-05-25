America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.39 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,063. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.81. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

