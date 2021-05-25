America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.39 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

CRMT traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.50. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,063. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

