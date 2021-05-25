AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $409,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $133.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

