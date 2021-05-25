Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

AMGN traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

