Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,122.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
