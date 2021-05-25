Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,122.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

