Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.55. 21,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. Ameren has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

