Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,759,973 shares of company stock worth $104,646,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. 38,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.