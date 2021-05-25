Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $847.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report sales of $847.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.52. 229,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

