Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. OneMain posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 11,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,549. OneMain has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

