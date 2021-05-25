Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.29. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 3,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

