Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.42. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

