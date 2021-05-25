Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $14.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $14.74 million. First Community posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

First Community stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,882. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

