Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GME. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $17.32 on Thursday, reaching $197.33. 248,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,768,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of -2.09. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.