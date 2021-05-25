Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,728,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 64,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

