Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Meritor posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.11. Meritor has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.
