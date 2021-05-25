Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

