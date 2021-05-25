Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Agiliti (AGTI)

Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Agiliti is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

AGTI traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 745,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,144. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

