Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Nuance Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Nuance Communications had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Nuance Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Nuance Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/19/2021 – Nuance Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

4/14/2021 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

4/13/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. 4,096,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,647.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

