Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT at $197.67

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 226,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.91. Allakos has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,977 shares of company stock worth $32,248,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $2,408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

