Analysts Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Price Target at $41.06

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock remained flat at $$52.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 424,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.