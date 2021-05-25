Analysts Set Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Target Price at GBX 880

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 880 ($11.50).

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 927.50 ($12.12). 771,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 859.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 965 ($12.61).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.