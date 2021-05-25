Analyzing Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iota Communications and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.89%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iota Communications and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 40.63 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.26 $25.66 million ($0.86) -8.77

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology 6.86% N/A -13.27%

Summary

Priority Technology beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a solution suite that offers automated payment services for customers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, ACH payments, and check payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

