Analyzing Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 125.18 -$24.23 million ($0.55) -4.35 Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million 19.84 -$13.72 million ($3.07) -3.26

Addex Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vascular Biogenics and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 119.67%. Addex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.00%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -3,394.74% -68.79% -53.15% Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10%

Summary

Addex Therapeutics beats Vascular Biogenics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase II clinical trials treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and colorectal cancer, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. It is also developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; and VB-703 for NASH and renal fibrosis. In addition, the company is developing VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based product candidate to treat atherosclerosis that has completed Phase II clinical; and is in Phase II exploratory trials for COVID-19, as well as in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of NASH and renal fibrosis. It is also developing VB-601 for various inflammatory indications, and VB-611 for various solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

