Ansbert Gadicke Sells 22,200 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

