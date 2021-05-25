Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells $63,585.55 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $63,585.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATEX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. 64,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.