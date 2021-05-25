Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Treasurer Sells $41,547.10 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATEX stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Anterix by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Anterix by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

