Antiample (XAMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Antiample has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.29 or 0.00936221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.79 or 0.09683474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.