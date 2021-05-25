Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $914.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $3,946,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

