Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post sales of $54.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.91 million to $54.70 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $232.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $238.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.22 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.79. 11,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

