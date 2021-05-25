AppLovin Co.’s (NYSE:APP) Quiet Period To Expire on May 25th

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 25th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

