Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 226,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.