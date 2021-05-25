Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

APR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Apria alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 0.70.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.