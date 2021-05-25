Apriem Advisors Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $229,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $904,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $1,977,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $10.36 on Tuesday, hitting $645.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,004. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $258.21 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $626.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

