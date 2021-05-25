Apriem Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.15% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 66,904 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 204,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

