Apriem Advisors Has $342,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $114.85.

