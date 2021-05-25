Apriem Advisors Sells 1,343 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

