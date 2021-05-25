Apriem Advisors Sells 246 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,809. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

