Apriem Advisors Takes $17.22 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.7% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

