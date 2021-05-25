Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

