Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,525,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.23. 46,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

