Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.40.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. 19,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.80. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

