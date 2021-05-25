Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $270.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.21 and its 200 day moving average is $246.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

