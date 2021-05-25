Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

