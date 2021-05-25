Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

ABT traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

